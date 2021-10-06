All Bad: Brazilian Soccer Player Charged With Attempted Murder After Kicking Referee!
A Brazilian soccer player William Ribeiro has been charged with attempted murder after kicking a referee in the following an argument during a second division game. Ribeiro can be seen in footage arguing with referee Rodrigo Crivellaro during the game after not being awarded a free-kick. The midfielder sent the referee tumbling to the floor with a punch before the player is seen kicking the referee in the head, knocking him unconscious. Posted By Persist
