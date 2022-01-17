Yhung Tooly - Ezee [NoSicDz the Label Submitted]
@Yhung.Tooly has kicked started 2022 with Jet Fuel after releasing his 1st single "EZEE" off the forthcoming EP with NoSicDz the Label. After TOOLY went viral while still in prison, garnering millions of views showcasing his melodic gifts. As a result, the anticipation from his hood in Alabama for new music has started to create quite the stir in surrounding cities. Now it seems YHUNG TOOLY is in for a year of Sky Rocketing career milestones. Check out his NEW video and tell us what you think?
Business: [email protected]
