Nurse Gets Fired For Joking About Mistreating Patients For Tiktok Clout!
Kelly Morris, of North Carolina, posted videos to her 32,000 followers under the username "BubbleGumKelz" and made content about her job. However, viewers expressed concern about Morris appearing to joke about mistreating her patients. Now-deleted videos, which are still available through stitches and duets on TikTok, show Morris joking about giving her patients too many pills, lying about vital signs, or acting as though she doesn't care when a patient dies. Posted by Abdul
