Not Having It: Nike Is Suing Mschf ... Maker Of Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes"
Nike accused Mschf of trademark infringement after it appeared to use the Air Max 97 shoe for inspiration for its Satan Shoes, which add red ink and a drop of human blood to the midsole. The retail giant said Mschf's "unauthorized" Nike-inspired shoe confused consumers into thinking Nike had created the product. Nike also alleged Mschf's use of the company's trademarked "Swoosh" confused and misled consumers. Posted By Persist
