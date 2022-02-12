"Three Times Bigger Than Disneyland": A Look At What $1M Gets You For Super Bowl LVI.. This Treatment Is For Ballers Only!

BROKEN? 14,065 views

"There are no bad seats in SoFi Stadium." This year, Super Bowl LVI is being held at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. However, the Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Rams in their own stadium as the "home" team. From the nosebleeds to the full $1M VIP experience, GQ staff writer Tyler Tynes provides an all-access tour of the world's most expensive stadium.
Posted by Joe

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS