"Three Times Bigger Than Disneyland": A Look At What $1M Gets You For Super Bowl LVI.. This Treatment Is For Ballers Only!
"There are no bad seats in SoFi Stadium." This year, Super Bowl LVI is being held at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. However, the Cincinnati Bengals will be hosting the Rams in their own stadium as the "home" team. From the nosebleeds to the full $1M VIP experience, GQ staff writer Tyler Tynes provides an all-access tour of the world's most expensive stadium.
Posted by Joe
