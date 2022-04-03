Stone Cold Steve Austin Makes His Return To WWE For A Match At WrestleMania!
With the iconic sound of shattering glass, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his return to the WWE in front of a screaming crowd of fans at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. For about 20 minutes, Austin wrestled against Kevin Owens in what appeared to be an official match. The crowd chanted "You still got it!" multiple times as Austin ended up winning with his finishing move, "The Stunner.". Posted By Persist
