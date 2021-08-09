Oh Nah: This Plant-Based Meat Alternative Was 3D-Printed!

As demand for plant-based alternatives to meat rises, Barcelona-based startup Novameat is using its 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian "steaks" that it hopes will reach the mass market next year. Novameat plans to sell its "steaks" directly to consumers and to businesses such as restaurants interested in producing plant-based meat. Posted By Persist

