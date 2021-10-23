Dwight Howard & Anthony Davis Go At It On The Bench!
It took all of two games for the new-look Los Angeles Lakers to have their first public episode. The Lakers fell behind by double digits to the Phoenix Suns in the first half on Friday. During a timeout, teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into an altercation on the bench. Davis yelled at the seated Howard, who stood up to confront him. As Howard did so, Davis put his hands on him, and the two had to be separated by teammates. Take a look.. Posted By PSmooth
