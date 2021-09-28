Wait, What? Michael Jordan's Worn Underwear Sells For $2700 At Auction!
The boxers were put up for auction last month as part of Lelands 2021 Late Summer Classic Auction. Promising 'definite signs of use', the starting bid for the basketball legend's pants begun at $500. Almost one month and 19 bids later, one lucky person has won the bid. Bids for other item's of Jordan's clothes also began at $500.
