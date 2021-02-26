Gutta100 Feat. JayDaYoungan - Out On Bond

Gutta100 ‘From Trap to Rap’ album out now. Stream/Download: https://www.smarturl.it/fromtraptorap
Track produced by Rawbone & Fye Beats
Video directed by Kris Gonzalez
Follow:
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/gutta100_
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/gutta100_
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/gutta100/id1408330697
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4gwl6a3VQzapp2CYxKNJ3U?si=QEh8S0YrSp2rik4yCYE_gQ
Soundcloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/gutta100
Audiomack: https://www.audiomack.com/artist/gutta100
