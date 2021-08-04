Yikes: Belgian Athletes Lands Flat On His Face During The High Jump!
Belgium’s Thomas van der Plaetsen suffered a brutal injury during the long jump in the decathlon on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, and had to be taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair. Van der Plaetsen appeared to injure his right leg just as he made his final plant to jump into the pit — which caused him to pull out of the jump in mid-air and then land sideways in the sand. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS