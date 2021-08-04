Yikes: Belgian Athletes Lands Flat On His Face During The High Jump!

Belgium’s Thomas van der Plaetsen suffered a brutal injury during the long jump in the decathlon on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics, and had to be taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair. Van der Plaetsen appeared to injure his right leg just as he made his final plant to jump into the pit — which caused him to pull out of the jump in mid-air and then land sideways in the sand. Posted by Abdul

