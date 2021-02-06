"African American Service Charge" North Carolina Woman Discovered Racist Charge After American Airlines Flight!
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte woman wants an explanation after receiving a racially insensitive bank charge after a flight from Charlotte, she says.
Kyetra Bryant said while traveling out of Charlotte Douglas Airport on Thanksgiving Day, she and her boyfriend were checking in with American Airlines.
She said they had both paid for their own tickets and checked-in luggage, but when she looked at her bank statement that Saturday, she found a strange charge. “I said hmmm, ‘African American, African service charge.’ It was just on my cell phone because I was looking at my banking app. I’m like ‘what is this?'” she explained. Posted By Ghost
