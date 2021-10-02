Virginia Police Refuse To Take Action Against Racist Neighbor Who Plays Monkey Noises & Racial Slurs!
"A black family in suburban Virginia Beach is being harassed by a neighbor who blasts them with monkey noises and racial slurs.
Jannique Martinez, who lives in the Salem Lakes area, said the man also flashes blinking lights and uses speakers to loudly play banjo music whenever her family leaves the house.
However cops are refusing to do anything because they say the neighbor's antics are 'not criminally actionable.' " - Dailymail
Posted by Thrillz
