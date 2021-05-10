Bo Boy 20 - Dont Lie 2 Me [Big Heff Submitted]

BROKEN? 1,956 views

Bo boy 20 from Cleveland Ohio hip hop artist. His unique style caters to Trap music and music for the ladies. His New single “don’t lie 2 me” will be the first single off the up and coming mixtape called “It is wat it iz” This will be his 2nd mixtape

https://open.spotify.com/track/6shQnJjt6p6NvWb2lcw85K?si=xdgpMgvqRo-sJ-34ww_8xQ

Instagram: @Boboy20_

