Kyle Rittenhouse Speaks Out & Says He's Not A Racist Person! "I Support The BLM Movement"

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's "not a racist person" and supports the Black Lives Matter movement. Posted By Persist

