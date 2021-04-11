Crazy: Dashcam Footage Of Officer Fatally Shot By A Crazy Driver!
On February 4, 2021, New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet pickup on Interstate 10 eastbound, near mile marker 102 east of Deming, New Mexico. During the traffic stop, Officer Jarrott asked the driver, identified as Omar Felix Cueva, 39, of Deming to exit the vehicle. Cueva exited the driver’s side holding an AR-15-style rifle and fired at least one shot at Officer Jarrott as he was walking to the rear of the vehicle. Officer Jarrott ducked and fell onto his back as Cueva ran around the back of the pickup toward Officer Jarrott. Cueva fired several more rounds at Officer Jarrott who was struck by gunfire and killed. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS