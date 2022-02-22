Damn: Proud Boys Member Attacks A Journalist!

A member of the Proud Boys, a white nationalist group, is seen assaulting a member of the Black Zebra Impact Team yesterday in Rancho Cordova. BZ Impact Team is a group of journalists and documentors, based in Sacramento, California. The BZIT member says he had minor bruises and marks from the attack but will be okay. Posted By Persist

