You Got Blood On Your Hands - Steady Grip [Unsigned Artist]
This is A Great Message & Video By Rap Artist Steady Grip. This Time Steady Grip felt the need to Speak on the subject of Hate, Violence, Racism, Injustice and the Misunderstanding of us as Black People. He's Explaining in a lyrical way to where you can understand and feel where we as blacks are at in these days and times and where we coming from, Now is the time to unify and come together.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS