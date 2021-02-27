Kyrie Irving Explains Why Kobe Bryant Should Be On The NBA Logo!
This week, Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving has been clear about wanting to change the NBA logo to late Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant. While fans and others have spoken about initiating the change, the league is apparently not for the idea. A day after posting about the same on Instagram, Irving mentioned the change again, letting everyone know he was on board with the idea. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS