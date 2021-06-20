That Was A Field Goal Kick: California Deputy Kicks Surrendered Suspect Right In The Head!

BROKEN? 23,553 views

A sheriff's deputy in Southern California has been taken off duty after surveillance video showed him kicking a suspect in the head after the man appeared to surrender. The deputy, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave. A criminal investigation, as well as an administrative investigation, is being conducted. Posted By Persist

