That Was A Field Goal Kick: California Deputy Kicks Surrendered Suspect Right In The Head!
A sheriff's deputy in Southern California has been taken off duty after surveillance video showed him kicking a suspect in the head after the man appeared to surrender. The deputy, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave. A criminal investigation, as well as an administrative investigation, is being conducted. Posted By Persist
