Oh Nah, She Crazy: Florida Woman Accused Of Stabbing Her Husband 140 Times!
A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of stabbing her physically disabled husband more than 140 times and hitting him on the head with a meat cleaver to make sure he was dead. Joan Burke was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder. Melvin Weller's stepson found his body in a pool of blood on the couple's kitchen floor on Feb. 11. A bloody knife and meat cleaver were in the sink and blood was splattered throughout the room. Posted By Persist
