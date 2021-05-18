Not In The Mood: Driver Gets Heated With Cyclist Who Tells Him He's In The Bike Lane!
Ward Rubrecht is a cyclist who rides around the Twin Cities with his megaphone and camera and yells at people who pull into the bike lane to field an emergency call or have some sort of issue. Rubrecht confronts a man who pulled over in his Mustang with his hazard lights on. The driver loses his cool. Posted By Persist
