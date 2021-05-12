Dutchie Killa Verse - Come Around [Unsigned Artist]
Dutchie Killa Verse "Single" off The Patrick Ewing Project. The Come Around video is shot in Cincinnati, Ohio. The video is directed by Dutchie Killa Verse (Visual) and shot and edited by Stoopid from DMG Filmz. The video describes a confrontation with Dutchie Killa Verse and another person after the other person had been talking down on Dutchie.
