Just Potato Head: Hasbro Announces 'Mr. Potato Head' Will Now Be Gender-Neutral, Dropping "Mr." Title!
Hasbro Inc. is dropping “mister” from the Mr. Potato Head brand to make the popular toy line gender neutral and appeal to a broader base of consumers. The series, featuring a plastic potato with removable parts like eyeglasses, a mustache, nose and mouth, will also be more sustainably made, the company said Thursday in a presentation to investors. Posted By Persist
