Lil Reese Allegedly Shot During An Attempted Carjacking At A Parking Garage In Downtown Chicago!

Three men, including a well-known rapper, were shot Saturday morning inside a River North parking garage, according to Chicago police and multiple sources.



Police responded to calls of shots fired at a parking garage at 6 West Grand around 9:53 a.m. and found three victims with gunshot wounds, a CPD report said. A stolen Dodge Durango peppered with bullet holes was found crashed at the scene.



According to multiple sources, one of the shooting victims is Tavares Taylor, a 28-year-old rapper who’s known as “Lil Reese.” The other two victims are a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. All three men were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately available.



This is the second time Taylor has been shot in 18 months. On November 11, 2019, he was critically wounded when a man shot him in the neck in suburban Country Club Hills by a gunman armed with an AK47 assault rifle.



He later offered to sell the story of his shooting for $1 million.