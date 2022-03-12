He Was Shook: Man Who Had His Car Clamped Threatens Enforcement Officer With Bread Knife!
Owen Miller, 60, rushed towards Terence Mytton when he noticed his Mercedes car was locked for failing to pay the £2.50 fee for the Dartford Pass in Kent. Footage from Mr. Mytton’s body-worn camera shows Miller wielding an eight-inch bread knife close to the officer’s face and body. Miller then holds Mr. Mytton on the tip of the knife and forces him to return to his vehicle. Posted By Persist
