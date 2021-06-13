Say What? Lobster Diver Survives Brief Entrapment Inside Whale's Mouth! "I'm Like, This Is How You're Going To Die?"
A commercial lobster diver who got caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod, Mass., said he thought he was going to die. He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn't in any pain. "Then I realized, oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth ... and it's trying to swallow me,". He estimates he was in the whale's mouth for about 30 seconds, but continued to breathe because he still had his breathing apparatus in. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS