Teen Behind George Floyd Video Testifies In Court! "He Was Suffering"
The teenager who recorded the disturbing video of George Floyd’s fatal arrest wept in court while describing how the events have subsequently changed her life. “I've stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more,” Darnella Frazier said in testimony during the second day of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. “A man, terrified, scared, begging for his life,” Frazier said of Floyd. “It wasn’t right. He was suffering. He was in pain.”. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS