18yr Old Female High School Student Left Brain Dead After Being Shot By Campus Officer For Fighting With A 15yr Old In Long Beach, CA!

"An 18-year-old woman who was shot by a school safety officer near Millikan High School in Long Beach is brain dead, her family said at a Wednesday news conference.

The family identified the woman as Mona Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old baby. Rodriguez is on life support, and is not expected to survive, according to her family. She was not a student at the school. “I just want justice for my girl, my baby mama, my love of my life that I can’t get back ever again,” her boyfriend Rafeul Chowdhury said tearfully. “I don’t know what to do with my 5-month-old son.”

Rodriguez was shot in the head by a Long Beach Unified School District public safety officer, after intervening in a fight between her and a 15-year-old girl outside the campus. The officer, who was not identified, has been placed on paid leave as Long Beach Police Department investigates what happened." - CBS LA

