All Bad: Tiger Fatally Shot By Police After Biting Worker's Hand At Florida Zoo!
A cleaning worker was seriously injured by a tiger at the Naples Zoo in Florida after the man apparently put his hand into the animal’s enclosure. He was able to call police as the tiger's jaw clamped on his hand. Eko, an 8-year-old Malayan tiger, was shot by a sheriff's deputy and died. The man worked for a third-party cleaning service hired to clean restrooms and was not supposed to be in that area. Posted By Persist
