Shannon Sharpe Speaks Out After NFL Player Chad Wheeler Tried To End His Girl Because She Wouldn't Bow To Him!

"The disturbing report also details how it started — revealing an altercation began after the woman refused to bow to the NFL player! Cops say that's when Wheeler allegedly grabbed the woman, threw her on the bed, and choked her until she was unconscious. According to the report, when the woman regained consciousness, Wheeler reportedly said, "Wow you're alive?" He was later booked at 1:19 A.M. on Saturday and released at 9:18 A.M. on Tuesday. Wheeler is currently trending on social media as users share their disgust over the incident. Rapper Plies even called out the NFL and sports outlets who haven’t been covering this big news. He tweeted:"

A report from Kent Police Department alleged that the incident began when Wheeler asked the victim to bow to him and when she did not he grabbed her and threw her on a bed, The Seattle Times reports.

The girlfriend, whose name has not been released publicly, called the cops and said that she was being "killed" on the night of the arrest. Court documents alleged that Wheeler "strangled, suffocated and beat the victim into unconsciousness - twice - both times leaving her for dead as blood poured from her nose and mouth and into her stomach and lungs". Text messages allegedly sent by Wheeler’s girlfriend claimed he was "cold" and that "he thought I was dead on my bed and continued to eat dinner". "When I ran into the bathroom, he said, ‘Wow, you’re still alive’ while sipping on a smoothie,” the text message continues. According to the police report, Wheeler did not cooperate initially, until he was arrested. Court records show the 6ft 7in and 310lb offensive lineman was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 1:19am on Saturday. Shocking images allegedly of the girlfriend circulated online showing her with a bloody nose at a hospital. " - TheSun

