DJ Akademiks Responds To Megan Thee Stallion For Saying He’s False Reporting Tory Lanez Shooting!
DJ Akademiks tweeted that Tory Lanez‘s DNA was not found on the gun used during the July 2020 shooting. The allegation went viral enough for Megan to see it and she responded in her Instagram Story. After Meg posted her response on Instagram, DJ Akademiks decided to respond back on live to clear information. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS