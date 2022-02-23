DJ Akademiks Responds To Megan Thee Stallion For Saying He’s False Reporting Tory Lanez Shooting!

BROKEN? 11,358 views

DJ Akademiks tweeted that Tory Lanez‘s DNA was not found on the gun used during the July 2020 shooting. The allegation went viral enough for Megan to see it and she responded in her Instagram Story. After Meg posted her response on Instagram, DJ Akademiks decided to respond back on live to clear information. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS