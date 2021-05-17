Man Describes How He Escaped From Somali Pirates "We Had To Wipe Our Rear Ends With Sticks"
In this weeks episode of Minutes With we sat down with Colin Freeman, a journalist who was kidnapped by Somali Pirates while conducting an investigation in to piracy. Colin talks about how he had to hide in a toilet to avoid gunfire, how he bonded with his kidnappers over football and how he eventually escaped from his captors. Posted By PSmooth
