Rock Mack - Bussin' [Big Heff Submitted]

Rock Mack was born and raised in the streets of Milwaukee County. On the north side in the Ghost Town district of Center Street. For the past 10 years Rock Mack and his Against Da Grain imprint have released a library of songs, and a number of videos. From his first project "Stunt Money" to his recent release "Bussin," Mack has maintained an edge to his music that presents an authentic look at the life and times of the hustle and grind in the inner city. Rock Mack started doing music at an early age, finding inspiration from a group called "G-Force", made up of Mack's cousin and his best friend, they were an inspiration for Mack's love for making music. One of Mack's major influences in the music industry is Jay-Z. What he took to heart was his independence and hustle, also his flash and charismatic profile. Music has always been a hustler's investment, because it takes a significant amount of pressure to be successful. That entrepreneur's DNA and personal investment make Rock Mack a solid entertainer to count on. The business is always first. With the new single "Bussin", the idea behind the song was to sum up the experience of success, and the love and hatred that comes along with being a legendary hustler in his city. Produced by Godxilla it was originally going in a different direction because there was another track that was going to be used, until Mack had the idea to change it up and use a track meant for something else that fit perfectly in the end. Mack's goal is to test the waters and see how people respond to the single and move in a direction appropriate to the situation, there are other tracks waiting in the wings but this one is very relevant to the sound and vision of music right now. From the idea to the promotion Mack is always involved and aware of the details. It takes a lot of hard work and experience to operate on a global scale. Look, listen and tap into an artist that is prepared for the moment. https://www.instagram.com/rock_mack