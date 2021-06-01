Who Y'all Got? Jake Paul Set To Fight 5-Time UFC Champion Tyron Woodley In A Boxing Match On August 28!

Jake Paul has agreed to take on five-time UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Aug. 28. the two will meet at 190 pounds for a bout contested in a 20 x 20 ring with 10-ounce gloves. In Woodley, he'll get his toughest test yet, the former UFC Welterweight Champion set to be the first true high-level striker Paul has faced. However, the mixed-martial arts veteran will enter the ring coming off four straight losses as he fought out the end of his UFC contract, leaving the promotion with a 19-7-1 record. Posted By Persist

