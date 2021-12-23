Spoke His Mind: Stephen A. Smith On Jake Paul's Boxing Career! "You're Not Fighting Boxers"
Stephen A. Smith stated that even though Tyron Woodley, who Paul defeated in a recent match, had the ability to knock people out, he isn’t a boxer. You’re not fighting boxers,” Smith said. “Somewhere along the way people have to stop walking around, laughing and acting like it’s alright for you to be beating up on cats that don’t box, while you’re calling yourself a boxer.”. Posted By Persist
