Police Arrest Anti-Masker Karen For Trespassing After Refusing To Leave Store!
Backstory: On the date of January 18th, 2021, the Brook Park Police Department responded to the Marc's at 5725 Smith Road for reports of a woman refusing to leave the store after being asked to leave for not wearing a mask.
Upon the arrival of officers, the women refused to provide identification and refused to leave the store upon the request of an officer. Officers began to remove the women from the store and she attempted to get away but failed.
The woman was eventually put in the patrol vehicle where she was transported to jail. The woman, later identified as Karen Turner was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Failure to disclose personal identification, and trespassing. She has pled not guilty on all charges. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS