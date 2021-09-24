Seriously? Florida Man Tries To Trade Back Vehicle He Stole From A Dealership!

A Florida man tried to trade in a vehicle from the same dealership he stole it from. Employees told officers that a man was trying to trade in his vehicle for a new one. But upon checking the VIN number, they found that the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot a few days earlier. He was arrested on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. Posted By Persist

