All Bad: LeBron James Out Indefinitely After Sustaining High Ankle Sprain!
LeBron James left in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain that the Lakers said will sideline him indefinitely, as Los Angeles lost 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Two hours after the game, the Lakers announced that James is out indefinitely. The defending NBA champions already are without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, who has missed 14 consecutive games with a right calf injury and won't play again until April. Posted By Persist
