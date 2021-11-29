ICE-T and Big U Full Interview Episode 6 (BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN)
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N-IN touching on topics never discussed before. Episode 6 Ice T discusses losing his parents and moving to California, running with the crips and bloods, Crenshaw high school, bank robberies, becoming A pimp, R Kelly and Michael Jackson and more.
Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP Riley
