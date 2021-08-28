Florida Man Wrongfully-Convicted In Robbery & Sentenced To Life Gets Released After 30 Years!
A Tampa man is walking free 30 years after being wrongly identified in a robbery case. Tony Hopps' conviction was overturned by a judge Monday after an investigation by Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren found major problems with how the case was handled. Warren and his team helped uncover the new evidence through the office's Conviction Review Unit, which is dedicated to finding and removing wrongful convictions. Posted By Persist
