Russian OnlyFans Sex Workers Are In Shambles After They Lose Payments & Accounts Shut Down Due To Sanctions! (Screenshots)

"Following economic sanctions in Russia due to the mounting violence in Ukraine, Russian creators on OnlyFans, a subscription-based content platform, are being locked out of their accounts and are unable to access their earnings, according to multiple Russian content creators who spoke with Rolling Stone. Confused models took to Twitter to share screengrabs of customer support messages from OnlyFans. “Please be informed that your country is not supported for payouts, therefore we are unable to assist you regarding that matter at this time,” reads one message apparently sent by OnlyFans customer support, which circulated widely on social media Saturday. Alana Evans, the president of the adult performers’ union Adult Performers’ Artists Guild (APAG), says her team has been fielding complaints from many Russian and Belarussian creators who have found their accounts frozen, and that the group is looking into ways to work with other organizations and raise aid for sex workers on both sides impacted by the war. “I’m heartbroken for them because I can imagine how difficult things may be. I remember what life was like for us when Trump was our president, and so many of us didn’t support him, so I can understand what it’s like living under a leader who makes choices you don’t agree with,” she says. “Politics aside, they are people.” Ukrainian content creators have also been unable to earn a living during the last few days. Mizuki, a popular cosplayer, has been soliciting donations on social media." - RollingStone.com

