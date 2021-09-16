Damn: Australian Man Attacks Female Officer While She Was Enforcing The City's Strict Lockdown Rules!
An Australia man brutally beat a female police officer in Sydney while she was enforcing the city's strict lockdown rules. One officer being repeatedly kicked and punched while her colleague calls for help having been kicked in the chest and punched moments earlier. Sydney is now entering its 12th week under draconian lockdown rules which ban people from leaving home without a 'reasonable excuse'. Posted By Persist
