ZaeHD & CEO feat. Bankroll Freddie - Dirty Watch
Stream/Download “Dirty Watch”
https://highdefgang.lnk.to/DirtyWatchID
Subscribe for More ZaeHD & CEO content: https://HighDefGang.lnk.to/YouTubeSubcribe
ZaeHD
https://www.twitter.com/ZAEWithThatLean
http://www.instagram.com/zaehd
https://www.soundcloud.com/highdefgang
https://www.facebook.com/highdefgang
https://www.highdefgang.com
CEO
https://www.instagram.com/ceohd
https://www.twitter.com/ceohd
https://www.soundcloud.com/highdefgang
https://www.facebook.com/highdefgang
https://www.highdefgang.com
Directed + edited by: HiGHDEAS (https://www.instagram.com/highdeas_productions) + Speeder (https://www.instagram.com/speederrrr)
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS