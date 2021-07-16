Meanwhile In California: Woman Gets Robbed & Carjacked In A Parking Garage!
A woman, visiting the Bay Area from out of state, was robbed for her stuff and carjacked in the Bay Street mall parking garage in Emeryville. The woman, who does not want to be identified, was with a friend who wanted to return a pair of jeans. As soon as they parked in the garage Monday afternoon the robbery began. Posted By Persist
