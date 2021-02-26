Vi City - OnGOD [Hundreds Entertainment Corp Submitted]
Hundreds Entertainment Singee Vi City Releases The Visual For Debut Single "OnGod"
The rapper, songwriter, and producer Vi City delivers the visual for his highly acclaimed single “OnGod” featuring and produced by Justin Bieber's super-producer Harv! With features from Tee Grizzley, Moneybag Yo, Harv on his upcoming project "OnGod" sets the tone for what we can expect from Vi City in the near future. Lookout for Vi City’s upcoming album “CityLif3” dropping early 2021! Stay tuned and follow the Chicago native Vi City on all social media outlets.
