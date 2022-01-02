Jake Paul Responds To Dana White For Accusing Him Of Using Steroids!
Jake Paul responds to Dana White. Dana recently accused Jake Paul of using steroids and called him a cheater. This comes as Jake Paul sent out a challenge to Dana on social media. Paul says he will retire form boxing as long as the UFC meets these requirements. 1. UFC to increase the pay per fight from $12k to $50k minimum, 2. Guarantee the fighters 50% of the annual income, 3. Provide long-term health care for the fighters, with many suffering from brain damages. Posted By Persist
