Bill Gates Says He’s Surprised By ‘Crazy’ & ‘Evil’ Conspiracy Theories About Him & Dr. Fauci! "Do People Really Believe That Stuff?"
Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates said in an interview Tuesday he has been taken aback by the volume of "crazy" and "evil" conspiracy theories about him and Dr. Anthony Fauci spreading on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he would like to explore what is behind them. Gates said the millions of online posts and "crazy conspiracy theories" about him and about top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media. Posted By Persist
