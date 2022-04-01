Man Who Murdered A 2-Year-Old Girl Gets Killed By Group Of Inmates!
Semajs Short, 24, was attacked by multiple prisoners at Bertie Correctional Institution. He was serving a 31-year sentence for second-degree murder. Short was convicted of second-degree murder in Halifax County on April 3, 2017. He pleaded guilty in the death of a 2-year-old girl, according to reports. He was 17 years old at the time of the crime and was serving a 31-year sentence. Short was projected to be released on May 7, 2042.
