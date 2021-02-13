Can't Make This Up: Armed Robber Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Head While Getting Ran Over By His Victims!
A man's attempt to rob a group of people outside of a Denny's went awry when he was struck by the victim's car before accidentally shooting himself in the face early Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. at the restaurant's parking lot on 132nd Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, said Lt. Ti Goetz of the Hawthorne Police Department. A group of four people were leaving the Denny's and getting inside their car when the man, armed with a gun, robbed them, Goetz said. As the gunman tried to get away, a male victim ran him down with his car and the gunman accidentally shot himself in the face, Goetz said. Posted By PSmooth
